Taliban blames US for Kabul airport chaos, says situation in rest of Afghanistan is peaceful

Aug 23, 2021, 09:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
A senior Taliban leader blamed the United States for the chaotic situation at Kabul airport. He said America has failed to bring order to the airport. He also added that apart from Kabul airport situation in the rest of Afghanistan is peaceful.
