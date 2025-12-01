/Taiwanese Airline Offers Surveillance Flights to Track Chinese Warships

As Chinese military activity intensifies around Taiwan, the island is adopting a new “whole-of-society” defence strategy—inviting civilian companies to support surveillance, logistics, and communications. One airline, Apex Aviation, has converted a light aircraft with U.S.-made radar to help track Chinese warships and feed data to Taiwan’s forces. This video examines why Taiwan is turning to private-sector partners, the legal and security risks, and how companies with no defence background are becoming part of the island’s broader deterrence effort.