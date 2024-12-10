Israel has now opened what it is terming as the fourth front along the Golan Heights against a new jihadi Syria. This came as the regime of Bashar Al-Assad collapsed in Syria, and rebels took control over the capital Damascus. In a region where history often repeats itself, will the fall of Assad mark the beginning of a lasting change? Or is West Asia entering a new and unpredictable phase? A prelude to more conflict?
Syria War: US Defends Israel, Says Incursion Into Syria Must Be 'Temporary'
