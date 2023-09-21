Syria President Bashar Al-Assad visits China seeking funds on his first official trip to the country

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad is on his first official trip to China in almost two decades. Beijing has been a long time ally and Bashar Al-Assad is seeking financial support to help rebuild his devastating country.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos