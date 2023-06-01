Sudan: Toll of power struggle falls on children as dozens die trapped in an orphanage
The conflict in Sudan has left the already struggling African nation in a deeper crisis. Hundreds are dead more than one million people are displaced all because of a power struggle between two top generals. Several horrific stories have come out since the Civil War started in Sudan and now a new report reveals that at least 60 children died in an orphanage when did this happen as they were trapped in distressful conditions in Sudan's capital of Khartoum.