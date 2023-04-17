Sudan conflict: UN World Food Program suspends operation in Sudan

Fierce fighting continues in Sudan's capital Khartoum despite an hours-long pause to help those caught up in the violence. The clashes that started on Saturday between the armed forces and the paramilitary rapid support forces have killed nearly 100 civilians nationwide, including three U-N workers. Here is a breakdown of the current situation in Sudan-the two military factions, the rivalry that has come to the fore, the timeline of what has transpired so far and also assessing what truly is at stake.