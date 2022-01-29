Straight Talk: Sri Lanka's Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila exclusive on WION

Jan 29, 2022, 06:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Sri Lanka is in the middle of a power crisis With power cuts & falling foreign reserves, how will the island country overcome this crisis? Watch our next edition of The Straight Talk with Sri Lanka's Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila.
