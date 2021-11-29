Storm Arwen: ‘Coldest night of the season’ hits parts of United Kingdom

Nov 29, 2021, 06:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Parts of the United Kingdom experienced one of the ‘coldest night of the season’ with temperatures dropping to as low as minus 10 degrees Celsius as storm Arwen has wreaked havoc across much of the UK, bringing strong winds, sleet and snow.
Read in App