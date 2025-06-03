/Stock trading resumes in Syria amid recovery efforts

LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 03, 2025, 11:06 IST | Updated: Jun 03, 2025, 11:06 IST
Syria’s Damascus Securities Exchange reopened after a six-month suspension. Fourteen of the 28 listed companies resumed trading at the bourse’s new headquarters in Yafour, near Damascus.

