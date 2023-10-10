SS Rajamouli 50th Birthday: How well do you know 'Baahubali' filmmaker?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
Today, October 10, marks Telugu director SS Rajamouli's 50th birthday. Over the course of his more than two-decade career, Rajamouli has directed twelve films, and two more are supposedly in the works.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos