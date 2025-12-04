/Sri Lanka: India Ramps Up Rescue & Relief Efforts, Delivers 8,250 Kgs of Essentials

India has ramped up rescue and relief efforts, delivering 8,250 kg (8.25 tonnes) of essential supplies — including food, medical kits, blankets and emergency materials — to support affected populations. The relief mission demonstrates India’s swift humanitarian response and commitment to disaster relief during crises. The aid includes critical items such as rations, hygiene kits, shelter materials, and medical supplies, aimed at helping victims cope with immediate needs while rescuers and frontline teams continue search and relief operations.