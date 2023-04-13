South Africa: Putin's ICC warrant complicates BRICS Summit
The Russian invasion of Ukraine is costing Putin much more than billions. The Russian President is in a dire state as he faces criminal charges. The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued a warrant for the arrest of Vladimir Putin. The warrant has been issued for the unlawful, alleged deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia. This creates a challenging situation for the upcoming BRICS summit. The summit is scheduled to take place in South Africa.