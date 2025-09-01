LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /South Africa: Comic-Con Africa roars back to life, draws thousands of fans and cosplayers

South Africa: Comic-Con Africa roars back to life, draws thousands of fans and cosplayers

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 01, 2025, 17:14 IST | Updated: Sep 01, 2025, 17:14 IST
South Africa: Comic-Con Africa roars back to life, draws thousands of fans and cosplayers
Africa's biggest pop culture and gaming festival draws tens of thousands of fans for anime, comics, cosplay and celebrity meet-and-greets. Watch the video to know more on this!

Trending Topics

trending videos