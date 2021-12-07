Solomon Islands PM survives no-confidence vote, slams 'Taiwan's' agents

Dec 07, 2021, 02:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
After last months of political unrest and massive protests in the Solomon islands, PM Sogavare has managed to hang on to his chair by surviving a no-confidence vote. He also blamed Taiwan and its agents for political turmoil in the country.
