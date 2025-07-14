LOGIN
Published: Jul 14, 2025, 14:44 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 14:44 IST
Shubhanshu Shukla and Axiom crew to return to Earth
A formal farewell for the Axiom-4 crew, led by Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, took place on Sunday evening (India time), a day before their scheduled splashdown on Earth.

