Should the AI doctor see you now?

When you're not feeling very well you would most probably pay your doctor a visit. But what if your doctor is not a person but a technology? Artificial Intelligence has transformed the healthcare industry in many ways from screening to diagnosing. AI has reshaped the medical industry, but will you trust AI to be your doctor? As per statistics in 2022 the International Medical AI Market was valued at more than four billion dollars it is expected to grow by nearly a quarter annually over the next decade.