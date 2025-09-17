LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Shooting Near Lincoln Middle School in Berwyn, Illinois

Shooting Near Lincoln Middle School in Berwyn, Illinois

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 17, 2025, 09:52 IST | Updated: Sep 17, 2025, 09:52 IST
Shooting Near Lincoln Middle School in Berwyn, Illinois
A shooting near Lincoln Middle School in Berwyn, Illinois, has left three people dead. Police are investigating the incident, which occurred close to the school grounds.

Trending Topics

trending videos