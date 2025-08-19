LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Serbia Tensions: President Vucic Promises Strong Action After Riots

Serbia Tensions: President Vucic Promises Strong Action After Riots

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 19, 2025, 09:29 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 09:29 IST
Serbia Tensions: President Vucic Promises Strong Action After Riots
Serbia’s populist leader has vowed a tough response after widespread riots and protests erupted across the country.

Trending Topics

trending videos