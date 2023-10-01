Serbia-Kosovo Clash: One Kosovan police officer and three Serb men die in shootout

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 01, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
Following what it described as a "unprecedented" military build-up in Serbia, the US has pushed Belgrade to withdraw its forces from the Kosovo border. Following the tragic skirmishes that broke out at a monastery in northern Kosovo last weekend, Serbia has stationed advanced tanks and artillery close to the border with that country, the White House issued a warning on Friday.

