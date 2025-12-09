LOGIN
Seoul: Russian, Chinese warplanes intruded air defence zone

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 09, 2025, 22:19 IST | Updated: Dec 09, 2025, 22:19 IST
South Korea's military announced that two Chinese and seven Russian military aircraft briefly entered the air-defense identification zone (ADIZ) of the country. Watch this report for more details!

