Senegal: Deadly protests prompted by President election postponement

In a historic decision on the 15th of February, Senegal's constitutional council overturned the postponement of this month's presidential election. The landmark decision opens up a realm of uncertainty for the traditionally stable West African nation. President Mackay Sall's decision earlier this month to postpone the election scheduled for 25th February had sparked widespread outcry and prompted deadly protests. Reportedly, At least three young men were killed during protests and at least 266 people were arrested across the country, including journalists.