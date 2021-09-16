LIVE TV
SCO summit in Dushanbe expected to focus on Afghan crisis
Sep 16, 2021, 05:40 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
Afghanistan and expansion will be a key focus of the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation (SCO) that will take place on Friday (September 17). The summit, being hosted by Tajikistan, will take place in its capital Dushanbe in a hybrid mode.
Read in App