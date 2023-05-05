SCO meet: Indian EAM Jaishankar holds bilateral talks with Chinese, Russian counterparts

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday (May 4) held a bilateral talk with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Goa on the sidelines of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting. The Chinese and Russian Foreign Ministers are in Goa to attend the two-day-long meeting of foreign ministers of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), which got underway today in the coastal state.