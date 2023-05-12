Scam Alert: Getting random calls on WhatsApp from international numbers? Don`t respond!
If you are getting missed calls, messages, or calls on WhatsApp from numbers starting with +254, +84, +63, or other international numbers out of the blue, then beware of the most recent scam that is making headlines. The experts, working closely with the Indian government to curb the cybercrime menace, cautioned users of a new Whatsapp cyber fraud and urged people to not respond if they are getting calls from such unknown numbers.