Sahith Theegala targets Zozo championship

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 09:45 AM IST
Indian-origin golfer Sahith Theegala is making his mark on the PGA Tour. The left-hander won his maiden tour title at the Fortinet Championships last month. The 25-year-old outlined his goals for the rest of the season in a candid conversation with Wion Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo.

