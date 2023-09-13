Russia's Rouble roils war economy

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 10:55 AM IST
After a sharp devaluation of the rouble highlighted Moscow's vulnerability to financial shocks from the conflict in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin indicated that Russia is avoiding severe measures for the time being as a reaction to economic instability. Putin claimed Russia could handle the situation without imposing stricter capital restrictions or confiscating private assets at an investment gathering on Tuesday, just before his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos