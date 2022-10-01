Russian missile strikes in south Ukraine; at least 25 people killed in Zaporizhzhia | WION

Published: Oct 01, 2022, 12:30 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
While, Vladimir Putin has announced annexation of four regions of Ukraine, the Russian army is showing no signs of slowing down, the latest attack comes in the form of missile attack in Zaporizhzhia.
Read in App