/Russia Warns Ukraine | Iran Prez To Visit India | US-Iran Tensions | Germany Wildfire | Zambia News

Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warns of a harsh response to Kyiv, saying Moscow is intensifying its actions. Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to travel to New Delhi for the upcoming BRICS Summit, as India prepares to host the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit in September 2026. In India, fugitive drug kingpin Virendra Singh Basoya has been brought back from the UAE and taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The Supreme Court has also quashed FIRs against comedian Samay Raina and four others over alleged insensitive remarks concerning persons with disabilities on India’s Got Latent. President Droupadi Murmu has opened Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan, while a Tiranga rally in Jammu and Kashmir showcased patriotism and communal harmony ahead of Independence Day. Internationally, around 1,800 people have been evacuated in western Germany after a wildfire spread, while Zambia has suspended nationwide vote counting following reports of violence. Gold prices have also declined as investors book profits after bullion recently climbed to its highest level in more than two months.