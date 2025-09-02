LOGIN
Russia-Ukraine War: Russia Turns Up The Heat, Around 1,245 Ukrainian Troops Killed In A Day

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 02, 2025, 11:44 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2025, 11:44 IST
In a major escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war, Moscow claimed that around 1,245 Ukrainian troops were killed in a single day of intense fighting. Watch thew video to know more on this!

