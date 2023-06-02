'Russia-Ukraine war is aggressive invader versus Sovereign nation,' says Jens Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that he sees "potential" for the alliance & India to work together. Speaking to our Diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Stoltenberg said, 'we see value in strengthening our ties, our relationship with other democratic nations, India's the biggest democracy in the world. Nations that share values". The comments come even has last few years have seen official level talks between the 2 sides. He also spoke on the Chinese aggressive actions in the Indo Pacific. Expressing concerns over Beijing's 'coercive behaviour', he pointed, 'what happens in the Indian Ocean or in the South China Sea also matters for our security'. The NATO Chief was in Oslo for the 2 day NATO informal foreign ministers meet. Russia Ukraine conflict, Sweden's membership for the grouping, upcoming NATO summit in Lithuania dominated the agenda at the meet.