Russia-Ukraine war: Both nations attack key facilities in frontline areas | WION Speed News

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 05:00 PM IST
Ukrainian President visited Washington to appeal for help fighting Russia, winning warm words of support and weapons from Joe Biden but confronted skeptical republicans who want to cut off aid to Ukraine. The conflict seems destined to enter an even more complicated phase in the months ahead. We discuss the U.S. role in the ongoing conflict and U.S. foreign relations especially with India -with Raymond Vickery who is a former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Trade Development. And has studied US-India ties for over 30 years...

