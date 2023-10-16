Russia-Ukraine war: 600 days of Ukraine war: New Russian offensive in Ukraine | Gravitas

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
It's the 600th day of the Ukraine war. What's happening on the ground? Russia launched an overnight attack. It rained down five missiles and 12 Kamikaze drones on Ukraine. Russia is also carrying out its biggest offensive in months. It shelled the town of Avdiivka for five days straight, killing 2 civilians.

