'Russia ready to end ties with EU if sanctions imposed', says Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Feb 12, 2021, 07.30 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
Russia is all prepared to break all its ties with the European Union says Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. 'We don't want to isolate ourselves from global life, but we have to be ready for that', he added further.
