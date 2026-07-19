/Russia pounds Kyiv | Iran warns us | J&K flash floods | FIFA chief thanks zeetv | russia- Ukraine

In today’s top headlines, Russia launches one of its heaviest missile attacks on Kyiv, while Iran warns the United States of a "devastating response" as tensions escalate in the Gulf. The US continues strikes on Iranian military facilities linked to attacks on American troops in Jordan. In India, opposition leaders stage a symbolic walkout during the all-party meeting, and flash floods in Jammu & Kashmir’s Poonch district leave multiple people dead. Meanwhile, Spain battles massive wildfires, the crypto market extends its decline, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino thanks ZeeTV for promoting football in India ahead of the Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Final.