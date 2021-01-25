Russia: Police detains over 200 protesters at pro-Navalny rally in St Petersburg

Jan 25, 2021, 08.55 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Russian police detained people and used force to break up a rally in St Petersburg on Sunday (January 23) as protesters demanded the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, whose wife was among those detained.
