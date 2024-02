Russia: Navalny's body handed over to his family, after his team filed a lawsuit to obtain it

Alexei Navalny's dead body was handed over to his mother by the Russian authorities. The development comes after she was reportedly told to agree to a "secret" burial. In a post on social media platform X, Navalny's spokesperson Kira Yarmysh expressed gratitude to people across the world who demanded the return of leading Russian opposition figure's body.