Russia joins hands with China to push NATO out of the Arctic circle

Finland's accession into the NATO military alliance has changed the security framework of the Arctic on a very fundamental level. Although initially reluctant, Russia has now inked a historic maritime security deal with China. And what this means is that Moscow and Beijing are now joining hands to take on the NATO presence over the Arctic ice. The Arctic council has 8 nations & If Sweden too joins the NATO military alliance, then 7 of the 8 nations of the Arctic council will be a part of the NATO military alliance. So how is Russia planning to take on the NATO military alliance in one of the coldest regions of the earth? Mohammed Saleh gets you the details.