Russia delivers enriched Uranium to France; 'Seventh delivery since Ukraine war began' | Details

On Monday, Russia delivered enriched uranium to France. A cargo ship unloaded cylinders of uranium from Russia at the French port of Dunkirk. Western allies are clashing over the inclusion of uranium and other nuclear tech in sanctions. However, nuclear fuel shipments continue to make their way to the EU. As per Greenpeace, shipments of nuclear fuel are bankrolling the war in Ukraine and prolonging Europe’s energy dependence. The NGO said the latest shipment marked the seventh delivery of uranium from Russia to France since the start of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. In a report earlier this month, Greenpeace criticised France's dependence on Russian nuclear power. It said France had received a third of the enriched uranium needed to operate nuclear power plants for one year from Russia. The French government denied the claims. The government said France does not depend in any way on Russia for the operation of its nuclear power plants.