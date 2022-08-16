Rushdie attacker's mother hints at radicalisation, says her son is ‘responsible for his actions’

Aug 16, 2022
The mother of Hadi Matar, the attacker of British novelist Salman Rushdie, has revealed that her son's trip to Lebanon in 2018 changed him. She also held him responsible for his actions.
