Royal Academy Summer Exhibition to open on June 21, ‘Climate’ is this year’s theme

Published: Jun 16, 2022, 07:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Summer Exhibition of Royal Academy is set to open on June 21. The theme of this year’s RA Summer Exhibition is ‘Climate’. Over 15,000 works were submitted for the open entry art show but only 1,400 were selected.
