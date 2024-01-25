Rohan Bopanna celebrates World No. 1 ranking by reaching Australian Open Doubles final

Rohan Bopanna says he is extremely proud after achieving the World No. 1 ranking in Men's Doubles. Bopanna is the oldest man to become World No. 1 in Tennis and could also have a 'double' celebration on Saturday after reaching the Australian Open Men's Doubles final alongside Matthew Ebden. Bopanna looked ahead to that final against Italians Simone Bolleli and Andrea Vavassori in an exclusive interaction with WION's Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo.