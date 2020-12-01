LIVE TV
Reports: Iranian revolutionary guards commander killed near Syria-Iraq border
Dec 01, 2020, 05.30 PM(IST)
According to reports, a Iranian revolutionary guards commander killed near Syria-Iraq border. The commander is yet to be identify but reports said that he was killed alongside three other men who were travelling with him in the same vehicle.
