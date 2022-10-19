LIVE TV
Videos
Gravitas
T20 World Cup
World
India
Entertainment
Sports
Science
Photos
Wion Community
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
IPL 2022
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai 2022
Global Summit Dubai 2021
Global Summit Dubai 2020
Global Summit Dubai 2019
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Videos
Gravitas
T20 World Cup
World
India
Entertainment
Sports
Science
Photos
Wion Community
Live TV
Reports: Apple cuts iPhone 14 plus' production
Published: Oct 19, 2022, 03:20 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
Within weeks of launch and starting production, reports say apple is re-evaluating demand for iPhone 14 plus. This is happening within weeks of starting shipments as Apple re-evaluates demand for the mid-range model.
Read in App