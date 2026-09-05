/REFORM UK CRISIS | Nigel Farage Faces Fresh Foreign Funding Controversy At Party Conference

REFORM UK CRISIS: Nigel Farage faced fresh scrutiny as Reform UK held its annual conference in Birmingham amid a controversy over alleged foreign funding. The row follows an undercover investigation that reportedly captured two senior Reform UK officials discussing potential £500,000 foreign funding for the party. Reform UK said the officials had stepped down pending an internal investigation and denied breaking British law. Farage insisted that Reform UK had accepted no illegal money and described the investigation as entrapment. The Electoral Commission is reviewing the claims and is in contact with police, adding to the pressure surrounding the party. Despite the controversy, Reform UK supporters rallied behind Farage, while protesters interrupted his conference speech. Immigration remains central to the party's agenda, including its pledge to stop small boat crossings and remove illegal migrants. Farage has also agreed an immigration pact with France's National Rally, with both parties pledging cooperation if they win power. Watch the full report for the latest on Nigel Farage, Reform UK, the foreign funding controversy, the Electoral Commission review and the growing political pressure on the party.