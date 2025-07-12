LOGIN
Published: Jul 12, 2025, 16:30 IST | Updated: Jul 12, 2025, 16:30 IST
Red sea ships use ‘All-Muslim crew’ signs amid attack fears
Amid renewed Houthi attacks, commercial vessels in the Red Sea are now broadcasting their nationality and even religious identity via public tracking systems in a bid to avoid being targeted.

