/Red Sea crisis: Ships change course to avoid Bab al-Mandeb Strait

Iran is intensifying pressure in West Asia through its Houthi allies, who have launched fresh attacks on Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, raising fears of a major global energy crisis. With the Strait of Hormuz already under pressure, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait has emerged as a second strategic choke point, threatening global oil and gas supplies. The Houthis claim responsibility for missile and drone strikes on Saudi-linked vessels, while Saudi Arabia has confirmed damage to one of its oil tankers. Analysts warn that if both the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb are disrupted simultaneously, nearly one-quarter of the world's oil and gas supply could be affected.