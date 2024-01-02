LIVE TV

Red Sea Attacks: Iran warship enters key shipping route amid Houthi attacks

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Iran warship enters key shipping route. The IRIS Alborz entered the Red Sea via the Bab-al-Mandeb strait on Monday. Watch the video to get more insights!

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos