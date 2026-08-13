/Red Fort terror attack: UNSC report links Delhi car blast to Al-Qaeda in Indian subcontinent

A significant development has emerged in the investigation into the November 2025 Red Fort blast in Delhi. A United Nations Security Council sanctions monitoring report has attributed the deadly attack to Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). The blast, which involved a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device, killed 11 people, injured several others and caused significant property damage. The development comes after the National Investigation Agency filed a charge sheet naming several accused allegedly linked to AQIS-affiliated Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. Investigators have identified Omar Un Nabi, a former assistant professor at Al-Falah University in Faridabad who was killed in the explosion, as the alleged principal perpetrator. The UN monitoring report has also raised concerns over AQIS activities in Afghanistan, the possibility of the group establishing cells in Bangladesh and its reported cooperation with the Taliban. The assessment further highlights concerns surrounding terrorist groups' interest in chemical and biological weapons, as well as the growing use of cryptocurrency for fundraising and financial operations.