LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Rebel Attack in DR Congo Kills Nearly 30, Including Patients at Health Center

Rebel Attack in DR Congo Kills Nearly 30, Including Patients at Health Center

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 19, 2025, 19:38 IST | Updated: Nov 19, 2025, 19:38 IST
Rebel Attack in DR Congo Kills Nearly 30, Including Patients at Health Center
At least 29 people, including women and patients, were killed in a brutal attack blamed on ADF rebels in eastern DR Congo. The assault targeted a referral health center in Byambwe and several nearby villages, with buildings and homes burned. Local authorities are calling the attack a crime against humanity as joint Congolese–Ugandan military operations intensify. This report breaks down what happened and why the violence is escalating.

Trending Topics

trending videos