/Rebel Attack in DR Congo Kills Nearly 30, Including Patients at Health Center

Published: Nov 19, 2025, 19:38 IST | Updated: Nov 19, 2025, 19:38 IST
At least 29 people, including women and patients, were killed in a brutal attack blamed on ADF rebels in eastern DR Congo. The assault targeted a referral health center in Byambwe and several nearby villages, with buildings and homes burned. Local authorities are calling the attack a crime against humanity as joint Congolese–Ugandan military operations intensify. This report breaks down what happened and why the violence is escalating.