Real estate downturn hits China's stocks

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
Property investment in China, a vital factor in the country's economic growth, has continued to decline. Home values in the country's largest cities have fallen at their quickest rate in over a year in September. That has dampened investors' enthusiasm about the third-quarter economic growth numbers.

